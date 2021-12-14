Wild’s Guerin promoted to take over as US men’s Olympic GM

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

USA Hockey has promoted Bill Guerin to take over as general manager of the men’s Olympic team. He takes over two months after Stan Bowman’s resignation in the wake of the Chicago Blackhawks’ sexual assault scandal. Guerin’s promotion also comes less than two months before the Beijing Winter Games open in February. That leaves him a month to select a team and perhaps a backup team because of uncertainty as to whether NHL players opt out from participation due to COVID-19 protocols. New York Rangers general manger Chris Drury was named assistant GM.