Aircraft crash reported near Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site in southern Colorado

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Search and rescue teams were called to an aircraft crash that was reported in rural southern Colorado north of Trinidad.

Few details are known at this time, but the Hoehne Volunteer Fire Department confirmed to KRDO that they received a call about a possible downed aircraft near Model, Colorado. Search and rescue teams from Las Animas County and the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site were attempting to locate the crash as of 11:30 a.m.

Multiple sources tell KRDO that the aircraft could be a drone.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.