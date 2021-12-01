El Paso County Sheriff’s Office search for missing 11-year-old boy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sherrif's Office is searching for 11-year-old Phoenix Alexander Gragg.

Gragg was last seen Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hampton South, the B Street area. According to the sheriff's office, Gragg is autistic.

EPCSO says he was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt that says "Yes, I am autistic" and black pants. He's 4'5", 100 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sherrif's Office at 719-390-5555.