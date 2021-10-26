Falcon Middle School evacuated due to fumes from construction site

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Students and faculty were evacuated from Falcon Middle School Tuesday morning due to fumes caused by construction.

At 8:50 a.m., staff and administrators discovered fumes coming from a room that's currently under construction. Out of precaution, administrators immediately evacuated the building, moving students and staff to their evacuation points outside of the school.

District crews were told to ventilate the building and the school's resource officer reached out to the Falcon Fire Department to assist.

District 49 told KRDO the fumes did not stem from a gas leak, however, the district closed the school "out of an abundance of caution."

District officials say school is canceled for the rest of the day.

This is a developing story.