Fire danger lingers in Colorado Springs going into fall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Wildfire season has been pretty quiet across Colorado, but the Colorado Springs Fire Department says fire season is all year long -- in 2020, the largest fire in state history started around this time of the year.

On Monday, the Ptarmigan Fire started near Silverthorne in Summit County and serves as a reminder that the next few months could be pivotal.

"Some of our biggest fires have happened here in the fall and even getting closer to winter. Last year, we had the fire that was down off of Highway 115 by Fort Carson, and then even in our own city Bear Creek fire was in November," said Captain Mike Smaldino with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Smaldino says the conditions in Colorado Springs are drier than last year.

"We’re in fire restrictions right now, so that kind of shows you where we’re at. Even though we’re having these cooler days right now, we’re not getting the moisture; so our fuel levels, the moisture that’s in it, they’re really dry. If we get a couple of days of heat and some wind and those lower humidities and we have a chance to have a pretty significant fire here," said Smaldino.

Besides dry conditions, large wildfires are often caused by people. Smaldino says it's important to pay attention to conditions and limit activities that could cause a spark on warm days.

"The resources are here in the state which is good, but we can’t also just rely on that. We need you as the humans out there to not cause those fires, to make sure you’re being smart when you’re outdoors and doing things," said Smaldino.