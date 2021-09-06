Team USA Olympians and Paralympians honored at Labor Day Lift Off

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Monday, several Olympians and Paralympians were honored on the final morning of Labor Day Lift Off.

Since the late 70s, hundreds of athletes have trained in the Pikes Peak region at the Olympic Training Center.

More than 175 Olympians have trained or lived in Colorado Springs, and 53.1 percent of all medals won by Team USA in the Tokyo Olympic Games were from those that live or train here.

"It’s really part of our community, and I think it’s a really good thing to do to make sure we honor these folks at events like this," said Mayor John Suthers.

The same can be said for the Paralympians, 55.2 percent of the medals won were by Paralympic athletes from Colorado Springs.

At the ceremony, some of the athletes say the support given to them by the Colorado Springs community helps them train better.

"I would say pretty big, it feels like a second home to me almost," said Liana Mutia, a Paralympian in Judo.

"It’s so supportive, I love the community, I love being a part of Olympic City," said Alexis Lagan, an Olympian in the shooting. "I have met so many new friends including meeting and falling in love with my husband since I moved here, so I just feel very involved in the community and I feel very welcomed and loved by the community. I love it here."



