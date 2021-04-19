One hurt in east Colorado Springs shooting

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One man is hurt after a shooting in east Colorado Springs Sunday night.

Colorado Springs police were called to the 500 block of Potter Drive, near Peterson Air Force Base, just before 6:30 Sunday night for reports of a shooting. When they got there, officers found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his chest. The man was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Detectives from CSPD's Violent Crimes Section are now investigating. Detectives say there is no threat to the community.