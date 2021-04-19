CBI testing new updates to Amber Alert notification system

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is expanding information made available to the pubic during Amber Alerts.

Starting Monday, the Wireless Emergency Alert system, which sends cell phone notifications, will now include a URL link where additional details and images will be made available to the public.

Previously, the system was limited to 360-character alerts.

“One of the challenges of the WEA system is that it only provides for a maximum of 360 characters in the cell phone message, which dramatically limits the amount of information the CBI can offer in these time-sensitive situations,” said CBI Director John Camper. “The URL redirect to a site will further enhance our ability to share critical and helpful information in a timely manner.”

A test of the new system was performed Monday at 11 a.m., but only to mobile devices that enabled test alerts.

According to CBI, the following criteria must be met prior to the activation of an AMBER Alert:

The abducted child must be 17 years of age or younger, The abducted child must be in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death, There must be enough descriptive information available to believe a broadcast will assist or aid in the recovery, The activation must be requested by a local law enforcement agency or AMBER Designee from another state.

