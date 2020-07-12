Severe Weather Likely Today in Colorado

Local Forecast

Strong to severe thunderstorms will develop along the I-25 corridor during the early afternoon and move east through the day. The biggest concerns is the potential for large damaging hail and 70+mph wind gusts produced by the thunderstorms. It is a severe weather day in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and across the entire southeast corner of the state, so make sure to stay weather aware.

After 8pm, the I-25 corridor will partly cloudy with low temperatures to 57 degrees in Colorado Springs and low 60s in Pueblo.

Extended: The trend of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will carry into the work-week with precipitation chances every day. Daily high temperatures will run slightly above seasonal averages, into the high 80s and low 90s in Colorado Springs for the week ahead.

