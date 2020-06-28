Skip to Content
A Hot Start to the Week

Temperatures continue to reach for the triple digits across the Southeast plains, and because the air is so dry, the chances for rain will be slim this week.

A RED FLAG WARNING goes into effect over Colorado Springs and Pueblo at 11:00 a.m. Monday and will continue throughout the late afternoon and early evening.

Grasslands are tinder dry and southwesterly winds will persist.

The week ahead will feature daytime temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with just a hint of late day thunder each day.

