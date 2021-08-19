Should local elected leaders speak out, take lead in easing tensions over COVID masks and vaccines?

Coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Elected leaders in the Colorado Springs area wield power and influence, but can or should they use it to reduce divisions over the the use of masks and vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic?

On Thursday, KRDO NewsChannel 13 will speak with two of the top elected officials: Stan VanderWerf, chairman of the El Paso County Board of Commissioners; and Tom Strand, president of the Colorado Springs City Council.

Stan VanderWerf

They will talk about whether they should become more involved in the debate about mask and vaccines, given the different and evolving policies in schools and other institutions, and the strong opinions about whether masks and vaccines are effective and necessary in preventing the spread of the virus.

This subject takes on added importance as COVID cases due to the Delta variant increase across the country, overwhelming hospitals and infecting even people who have been fully vaccinated but generally affecting the unvaccinated.

Tom Strand

KRDO NewsChannel 13 has also contacted Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers for comment and hadn't received a response as of early Thursday afternoon.

Watch coverage of this story during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts, and check this page for updates.