Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s mom shares his final texts with her

(CNN) — It’s been six months since Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the amiable DJ for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and dancer who rose to fame on “So You Think You Can Dance,” died by suicide. Now his mother has opened up about her struggle with his death.

In an interview with People magazine, Connie Boss Alexander talked about the loss of her son, who died at age 40 .

“When I think about him, I try not to dwell on how he left this earth,” she said. “This is not totally the end. That is where my peace comes from.”

The Boss Alexander has two other sons, but shared a special bond with Boss.

“I’d been sick, so he texted to ask how I was feeling,” she said of their final communication.

“That was the last time we talked. To the extent that Stephen may have been in a Black depression — no, not Stephen,” Boss Alexander said. “He was so in tune with analyzing and trying to make himself better, reading self-help books, so this came as a complete shock.”

While she focuses on family, the grieving mother talked of still trying to come to terms with her loss.

“At this point, I’m in realization, I guess,” she said. “When I wake up in the morning, it does hit me that, oh my God, he really is not physically here. But then in my head I can hear him say, ‘Hey, Mom. I’m OK.’”

Boss Alexander said she continues to hold on to her son’s final words to her.

“He started that last text with, “I love you, Mom,’” she said. “And I responded, ‘I love you more.’”

