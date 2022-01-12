Crystal Hefner says she has ‘removed everything fake’ from her body

By Marianne Garvey

Crystal Hefner has gone through a health transformation, saying she has “removed everything fake from my body and deleted all my old photos.”

The widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner took to Instagram with the news, saying, “I am more authentic, vulnerable and feel that I belong more to myself. I am mine.”

She says she went natural after realizing she “was living for other people before, to make others happy, suffering internally in the process.” She added that advertisements and physically “fake” people make it worse.

Hefner says she acknowledged that she gained a massive following on social media due to her sexy posts, saying, “Certain photos grow followings fast. In short, sex sells.”

“I don’t know whether I felt empowered by dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc …or if I just felt it was expected of me or what … but now I can confidently and 100% proudly say, modesty is what empowers me these days,” she continued. “And because it feels so much better internally, it will probably be this way for the rest of my life.”

She added she was going to make it her “mission to try and help in all ways that I can while staying true to myself.”

Hefner concluded the post with, “I hope all of you can stay true to yourself and to what feels right for you as well, because there’s a certain power you get from that you can’t find anywhere else. I love you.”

