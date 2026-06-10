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2026 University of Colorado Board of Regents Race

Paul Mueller

KRDO
By
Published 12:02 PM

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

I completed a PhD in economics at a major state university (George Mason University) and was a professor for many years. So I know a fair amount about higher education works and its importance in society. I also bring the perspective of a business owner and taxpayer to the role.

What are your top policy priorities?

Fiscal accountability and responsibility mean ensuring public funds are spent appropriately and that the university avoids wasting money on frivolous or destructive programs.

Academic excellence: A key purpose of a university is to pursue truth and maintain high standards of excellence for both its faculty and students. The university should not primarily be a social club or a mass therapy session.

Market-oriented: Because CU receives taxpayer funds, it must ensure its programs and operations support and benefit Colorado taxpayers through business development, civic engagement, and entrepreneurship. 

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it? 

I think academic integrity is an underrated issue that most people rarely consider. But it is a key problem in higher education broadly. Grade inflation has been occurring for decades. Lower admissions standards, lower expectations in the classroom, and passing students through have caused the quality of ideas, research, and teaching at universities to decline. This is an issue I would raise and encourage the management of the CU system to prioritize combatting.

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Article Topic Follows: 2026 University of Colorado Board of Regents Race

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