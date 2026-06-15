Jeff Crank

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

I have deep and longstanding ties with the Pikes Peak Region. I was born and raised in southern Colorado, raised my own family in Colorado Springs, and have dedicated more than 30 years of my professional career to supporting and strengthening El Paso County. Staying closely connected to the community keeps me grounded in the issues that matter most to our neighbors, and that connection serves as the foundation for my work representing our community.

What are your top policy priorities?

Upholding our constitutional freedoms, keeping the border secure, allowing working families to keep more of their hard-earned dollars, and stopping states from defrauding federal programs. Also, preventing the largest tax increase in history and allowing for more take-home pay for hardworking Coloradan families through efforts like eliminating tax on tips and overtime and more savings for our seniors.

I also prioritize addressing the rising costs of housing. El Paso County is continuing to grow and the cost of buying a new home is a challenge not only here, but across the country. That is why I am leading efforts to cut burdensome home construction regulations in Colorado and across the country that unnecessarily raise the costs of construction and home prices.

I prioritize bolstering our five military installations. El Paso County is going to be critical for the success of Golden Dome, and the new missions announced for our local Space Force installations will support thousands of new jobs and significant investment from the defense sector in our community.

Moreover, I will continue to support better processes for veterans to access the benefits and services they have rightfully earned. I will also continue to support investments in our servicemembers and their families by increasing pay for junior enlisted and the basic allowance for housing, investing in childcare centers and funding renovations for failing barracks.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

There is a growing effort to make Colorado Springs more like Denver, and we must push back against that. As a longtime resident of the community, I have always taken pride in what makes Colorado Springs and El Paso County stand out from the rest. Good people start businesses and families choose to live here because we support our law enforcement and oppose sanctuary cities and soft-on-crime policies. However, statewide officials that are not from our community are putting that at risk by openly embracing sanctuary policies and passing laws that hamstring law enforcement from doing their jobs, and that is unacceptable.

Not only will I always be a strong voice against the sanctuary policies coming out of Denver that handcuff the men and women who protect and serve our community, but I will use my office to curtail this reckless behavior in Denver or across the country. That is why I am leading efforts to ban federal transportation and infrastructure funding for sanctuary cities. It is simple: if cities in Colorado or anywhere else across the country are going to openly obstruct federal immigration enforcement, there should be consequences.