Chris Richardson

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

I have spent my adult life serving. First as a soldier, then as a school board member, civic leader, county commissioner, and now state representative. I served 23 years in the Army and retired as a Colonel after commanding Fort Carson’s Sustainment Brigade. I also spent years in local government, where you learn quickly that budgets must balance, roads must be maintained, public safety matters, and citizens expect results, not excuses.

Two years ago, I went to the statehouse with a practical view of government. I understand the difference between good intentions and good policy, and I know how decisions made at the Capitol affect families, farmers, ranchers, schools, small businesses, and rural communities.

What are your top policy priorities?

My top priority is affordability. Colorado families are being squeezed by higher housing costs, insurance costs, energy costs, food costs, and taxes and fees. Unfettered growth of our state government is making those problems worse through overregulation, mandates, lawsuits, and spending choices that drive up the cost of living.

I will continue fighting to ensure a constitutionally based government, protect TABOR, reduce regulatory burdens, support small businesses and agriculture, improve public safety, defend parental rights, protect the Second Amendment, and make sure rural Colorado has a strong voice at the Capitol.



What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

The overlooked issue is the growing disconnect between Denver-driven policy and rural Colorado reality.

Too many laws are written as if the entire state looks like the Metro Front Range. It does not. Rural families drive farther, rely more on highways, depend on agriculture and small business, and have fewer local resources to absorb unfunded mandates.

I will continue to address this by clearly articulating the rural impact of new laws during committee and floor debates: What will this cost? Who pays? Does it protect local control? Does it help or hurt working families, agriculture, small business, law enforcement, schools, and rural health care?

Colorado needs less one-size-fits-all government and more common sense. Rural Colorado deserves to be heard before the damage is done.

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