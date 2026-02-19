Fire danger into light snow

Today: The Red Flag Warning in place for eastern Colorado is set to expire at 7 pm. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are still possible through the evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s for areas down the interstate and 60s for areas over the eastern plains. Relative humidity drops below 20 percent at times keeping the red flag warning in place until 7 pm.

Tomorrow: During the morning temperatures will be below freezing with 14 degrees being the low for Colorado Springs. Most other locations down I-25 will be in the teens. Friday: The mountains see another burst of snow bringing colder conditions for the southeast. The high temperatures in El Paso County will only get up to the 30s with most other areas staying in the 40s. With the colder temperatures the likelihood to get a dusting of snow grows in Colorado Springs. Spotty snow showers are possible from 10am until 12pm. Areas over the I-25 are likely to get a dusting. Wind gusts will increase through the evening bringing 30-40 mile per hour gusts over the southern areas.

Saturday: Temperatures warm up slightly between 40s-50s for south eastern Colorado. Breezy conditions continue with gusts 25-30 mph.