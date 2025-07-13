Warm and beautiful Sunday Funday

Today we will have highs back in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. The High Country does have a chance for showers and thunderstorms. A shower or two could pop up along the I-25 corridor, but I expect us to have mostly sunny skies with some clouds by the afternoon. The Eastern Plains will remain dry with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight we will lows in the upper 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the low 40s to 50s. The High Country will have a chance for showers but will dry out as we head into the late Sunday night hours to early Monday morning hours.

Rain chances enter back into our forecast for the start of the work week. We have a chance for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms for Southern Colorado. Highs will increase slightly with mainly 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 80s.

We will keep with the daily afternoon to evening rain chances for the rest of the work week, so make sure to have your rain gear ready!

Highs will continue to slightly increase Tuesday. Along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains we can expect highs to be in the 90s to 100s. The High Country will have highs in the 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday a cold front will make its way through the area increasing rain chances and dropping temperatures. Highs will fall back into the 80s to low 90s along the I-25 corridor and Easter Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 80s.

We will keep highs in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado for the second half of the work week and heading into the start of the weekend. Rain chances will continue Saturday.