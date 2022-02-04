Sunshine and warmer the next 48 hours

Sunny skies and little milder for your Friday afternoon.

TODAY: Finally we're going to climb above the freezing mark Friday afternoon across much of southern Colorado. Highs will top out in the mid-30s for both the Springs and the Steele City.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold again overnight. We'll wake up Saturday morning with lows in the single digits and teens.

EXTENDED: Our warming trend continues for the first half of the weekend as high temperatures climb into the mid-40s Saturday afternoon. Our next cold front will be dry, but will drop temperatures by ten degrees for Sunday. We'll see temps quicky warm back into the 40s and 50s early next week.