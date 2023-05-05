Mountain Metro Transit offering free rides June through August

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As part of the Zero Fare for Better Air initiative, Mountain Metro Transit (MMT) will be offering free rides from June 1 through Aug. 31, 2023.

According to the MMT, the Zero Fare for Better Air initiative is a collaborative, statewide initiative designed to reduce ground-level ozone by increasing the use of public transit.

The free fares are made possible by last year’s Colorado Senate Bill 22-180 and this year’s Colorado House Bill 23-1101, which support the ozone season transit grant program. The bills are designed to give people a chance to try public transportation and lower the number of cars on the road during the summer when Colorado usually sees its highest ozone levels, the MMT said.

For more information, visit mmtransit.com