Pikes Peak United Way and Care Share partner again to provide hundreds of families with food

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Once again, Pikes Peak United Way partnered with Care and Share Food Bank Thursday for a successful food giveaway.

The event takes place every first and third Thursday at Sierra High School and provides hundreds of families with some extra groceries. At each event, more than 20,000 pounds of food is served on a first-come first-served basis.

The events are a big operation but the organizations often have help. The most recent event was helped by volunteers from ENT Credit Union.

Due to planned construction in the area, the next event, slated for May 18, will be moved to Mitchell High School.

