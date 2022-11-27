Skip to Content
Costa Rica rallies to beat Japan 1-0 in Group E of World Cup

By STEPHEN WADE
AP Sports Writer

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute to lift Costa Rica to a 1-0 victory over Japan at the World Cup. The result leaves both teams with three points after two games in Group E. Fuller took advantage of a defensive error when Japan failed to clear the ball and hit the net from 18 yards with the ball going in off the fingertips of leaping Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda. The match was tactical and largely lackluster and the first half did not yield a single shot on goal. The second half was slightly better with Japan pressing throughout until Costa Rica broke through.

