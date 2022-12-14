Wanted man accused of shoplifting at Ace Hardware store in Pueblo West
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a wanted man accused of shoplifting at an Ace Hardware store in Pueblo West.
Deputies reported the wanted suspect on Monday afternoon.
Deputies said the suspect drove off in a Nissan sedan with no license plates.
Anyone with information about the suspect or who has seen the suspect's vehicle is asked to call Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.