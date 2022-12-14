Wanted man accused of shoplifting at Ace Hardware store in Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a wanted man accused of shoplifting at an Ace Hardware store in Pueblo West.

Deputies reported the wanted suspect on Monday afternoon.

Deputies said the suspect drove off in a Nissan sedan with no license plates.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about the suspect or who has seen the suspect's vehicle is asked to call Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.