Teller County resident with COVID-19 dies

Top Stories

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just a day after Teller County reported its first confirmation of COVID-19, health officials reported Tuesday that the coronavirus contributed to the death of one person.

Two additional cases were confirmed, bringing the total in Teller County to three. Health officials say they'll be notifying any close contacts of the identified cases.

In one of those cases, Teller County Public Health and Environment said, the coronavirus contributed to death. The victim hasn't been identified yet, and the department didn't specify when they died.

More information on statewide statistics can be found here.