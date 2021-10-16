4A Boys Tennis: Cheyenne Mountain shares team title with Kent Denver

PUEBLO, Colo.,(KRDO) -- A true story of sportsmanship at the 4A tennis boys championships.

In what would be considered a unique situation, both Kent Denver and Cheyenne Mountain would tie finishing the tournament with 57 points each.

So what happened? Well, they shared the trophy...

But, this isn't the first time, in 1999, Kent Denver and Cheyenne Mountain found themselves in the same situation.

A battle for the class 4A Boys Tennis State Championship.

In that battle the Sun Devils won the last match of the day to pull even with Cheyenne Mountain and the two teams ended the day as Champions.

Since it was Kent's first team title, Cheyenne Mountain's Coach Dave Adams let Randy Ross and his team take the trophy home with them that day.

Saturday, a similar battle at hand, but this time the red-tailed hawks would be in the hot seat, found in a no. 3 doubles three set must win situation.

Connor Kofford and Johnson Peng settled in and forced a split after taking the early momentum and in the third set they would take it 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to win and even out the points with Kent Denver.

This time Randy Ross let them take the trophy home.

"It is nothing unusual, kent and cheyenne mountain always come out close to the top," said Connor Kofford, with Cheyenne Mountain Boys Tennis.

Coach Dave Adams says though these two teams are competitive, it doesn't mean they aren't friendly.

"The funny thing is that a lot of people do not think there is a lot of sportsman like because there is a lot of intensity , a lot of pretty loud cheering, but Randy and I are always shaking hands at the end of it and we just respect each other just for how hard we battle out there…That's it," said Adams.

Other key battles:

Jackson Miller and Tyler Blixt took the win against Drew Fenton and Henry Johnson in no.1 doubles.

Cheyenne Mountain's Arman Kian and Max Cart fell to third place in the no. 4 doubles against CA, putting pressure on no.1 and no.3 doubles for the dub.

In no. 3 singles Cheyenne Mountain's Steven Zhou rallied to get the comeback win against Niwot's Alan Wilcox.

Air Academy's Asher Wiser and Luke Brooks fell 6-4, 6-3 in no. 2 doubles to Jack Cramer and Mareks Zeile.