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CPW recovers bear struck and killed by vehicle on I-25

KRDO
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Published 10:37 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) confirms that a female bear was recovered around 8:30 a.m. on I-25 in Monument at Jackson Creek Parkway after being stuck and killed by a vehicle.

CPW says the bear, which was around 250 lbs, was dead when they arrived at the scene.

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Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
El Paso County, Colo.
Female bear
I-25 in Monument
Jackson Creek Parkway
KRDO

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Abby Smith

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