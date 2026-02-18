Skip to Content
News

Crews responding to fire near Fountain Creek in Pueblo

MGN
By
New
Published 4:12 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Fire Department confirms it is responding to a grass fire at East 4th Street and Erie Avenue, near Fountain Creek.

A department spokesperson says units responded around 3:23 p.m. on Feb. 18 and that the fire is under control.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.