Crews responding to fire near Fountain Creek in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Fire Department confirms it is responding to a grass fire at East 4th Street and Erie Avenue, near Fountain Creek.
A department spokesperson says units responded around 3:23 p.m. on Feb. 18 and that the fire is under control.
