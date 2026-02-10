Colorado Springs Police Department’s K9 Kai retires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced the retirement of its K9 named Kai.

According to CSPD, K9 Kai served as an apprehension and narcotics detection dog. He started his career in 2019 and is hanging up the towel seven years later.

The police department said K9 Kai responded to more than 460 calls for service and assisted in 115 suspect surrenders.

Source: CSPD

"One of Kai’s favorite duties was engaging with the community—he participated in 74 educational demonstrations at schools across the area, showcasing the skill and dedication of our K9 Team," read a post by CSPD.

The police department says Kai has a fulfilling life of retirement ahead of him.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.