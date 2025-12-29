Dad foils kidnapping, Broadway blues, luxury trains: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, Jordan D. Brown, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! In 1998, Americans were asked what they thought life would be like in 2025. Some of their predictions didn’t pan out, but others were right on target.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Singing the blues

Broadway has always been at the heart of New York City culture — and perhaps more importantly, its economy. But musicals are struggling to make a profit, and producers blame the rising cost of rent, fees and labor.

2️⃣ Dad foils kidnapping

A 15-year-old girl was walking her dog on Christmas Day when she was abducted at knifepoint near Houston. Her father used the parental controls on his daughter’s cellphone to find her — and the suspect.

3️⃣ Buyer beware

A company recalled all of its baby formula products in November during an infant botulism outbreak, but some stores continued selling them. It’s the latest example of how dangerous products can linger on shelves.

4️⃣ Direct donations

When you give to charity, you’re probably wondering how much of that money actually goes to people in need. These groups tell you exactly who you’re helping and how you’re changing their lives for the better.

5️⃣ A complicated legacy

Brigitte Bardot’s effortless sense of style inspired “French girl chic” and made her a global star, but her right-wing views and racial remarks sparked plenty of controversy.

Watch this

❄️ Skiers caught in blizzard: It wasn’t the best weekend to ski in northern Japan after some regions were hit with powerful winds and more than 6 feet of snow. Click here to watch.

Top headlines

Check this out

🚆 All aboard: From overnight services to hyper-luxury “land cruises,” the quality of rail travel continues to expand worldwide. See the most exciting new trains coming in 2026.

Quiz time

🚙 A powerful winter storm is impacting post-holiday travel across the central and eastern US. About how many people are expected to drive for end-of-year trips across the US?

A. 15 million

B. 32 million

C. 68 million

D. 100 million

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

For CNN subscribers

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in last Wednesday’s newsletter: Most Americans don’t think Trump or Democratic leaders are listening. Here’s what they wish they could tell Washington

🧠 Quiz answer: D. More than 100 million Americans are expected to hit the roads during the year-end holiday travel period.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Tricia Escobedo.