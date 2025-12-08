Tuesday is Colorado Gives Day, but you can donate right now

COLORADO (KRDO) - Tuesday, Dec. 9, is Colorado Gives Day - the biggest 24-hour giving movement in the state and one of the most successful giving days in the nation. But you don't have to wait; you can donate now!

Last year, more than 95,000 people donated almost $55 million. As of publishing, more than 60,000 people have donated close to $25 million and could be on track to break last year's record.

Tons of local southern Colorado nonprofits are participating, including the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Springs Rescue Mission, and Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

Colorado Gives Day runs through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. During this period, every donation is boosted by a $1 million incentive fund, and nonprofits have the chance to win part of $100,000 in prizes.

Learn more and find participants at ColoradoGives.org.

