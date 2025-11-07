Skip to Content
News

Northbound Nevada Avenue near Austin Bluffs closed due to vehicle fire

MGN
By
Published 5:30 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) communications center says that a section of northbound Nevada Avenue is shut down due to a vehicle fire.

CSPD says the area is just south of Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Drivers should avoid the area. Details are limited at this time, but this article will be updated if new information is released.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.