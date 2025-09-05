13 Investigates digs into CDOC contract with Davis Mortuary

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Friday, KRDO13 Investigates is working to bring questions to state agencies regarding an alleged disconnect in conversations.

KRDO13 will have a full report at 4, 5 & 6 o'clock.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Colorado Department of Corrections had contract with Cotter brothers

The Colorado Department of Corrections sent this statement:

The contract between the CDOC and Cotter Family Funeral Services began on January 1, 2024, and ended on December 31, 2024. A contract was awarded to a new vendor through the normal RFP process. DOC’s contract with Cotter Family Funeral Services outlined the specifics of our engagement with them. We are appalled by the conduct discovered by the Department of Regulatory Agencies. At this time, we can provide the following information:

The Colorado Department of Corrections utilized the services of Cotter Family Funeral Services for a total of 42 services.

services. The total amount paid to Cotter Family Funeral Services since the contract began is $51,849.00 .

. Since December 1, 2024, the total amount paid to Cotter Family Funeral Services is $19,216.00. The Colorado Department of Corrections is actively working to ensure all records are thoroughly reviewed. We appreciate the public's patience as we navigate this process. - A Colorado Department of Corrections spokesperson

KRDO13 Investigates' full reporting on The Coroner's Secret Room can be found here.