1 killed, 3 injured after small planes collide midair at Colorado airport

(CNN) — One person was killed and three others injured after two small planes collided in midair by the Fort Morgan Municipal Airport in northeast Colorado, authorities said.

A Cessna 172 and an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 collided while both pilots were attempting to land on Sunday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Two people were aboard each plane.

Emergency responders reported seeing “black smoke” and “active flames,” according to dispatch audio recorded on the website Broadcastify. At least one person was “trapped in one of the planes,” according to the recording.

Footage from CNN affiliate KMGH shows one of the two planes wrecked on the side of a runway, surrounded by black ash and fluid.

The two occupants of the Cessna survived with minor injuries, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook. One occupant of the other plane was pronounced dead at the scene and the second person from that plane was taken to the hospital.

Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

