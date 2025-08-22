Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have adopted a baby girl

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Eleven has become a mom, at 21.

Millie Bobby Brown, who found fame playing the character Eleven on the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things,” and her husband Jake Bongiovi announced via social media on Thursday that they have adopted a baby girl.

“This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” the Instagram post reads. “And then there were 3.”

She and 23-year-old Bongiovi – who is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi – married last year.

Back in March, Brown appeared on an episode of the podcast “Smartless” and talked about her desire to be a young mother.

“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake,” she said. “Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.”

