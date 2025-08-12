CSP issues school bus safety rules for parents to share with kids

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reminding parents that bad habits can be learn on the school bus, which is why they say it is essential for parents to have a conversation with their children on what is acceptable.

CSP says these are the tools students should know while waiting for the bus, while on the bus, and when exiting the bus:

Remind your child that when they get to the bus stop, to wait in a safe area. Stay away from the curbs and the street.

When the bus arrives, don’t push your way onto the bus and use the handrail if needed.

Explain how to be a good passenger vs. a distracting passenger while on the bus: Remain in your seat Keep your hands, feet, and head inside the bus, and Keep belongings out of the center aisle, as these can become a safety hazard if the bus needs to brake. Never throw items inside the bus. Use your “inside voice”.

It is vital to ensure your kids understand what is acceptable while entering and exiting the bus. As a pedestrian, they need to focus when entering and exiting the bus. That means removing headphones or listening devices before disembarking. It also means checking that all cars are stopped and looking both ways before crossing the street.

CSP says it is important for all parents to take the time to explain to their children why it is important to be a good passenger and pedestrian.

