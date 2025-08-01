Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Alamosa

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO)- The Alamosa Police Department was notified after a 27-year-old man was stabbed in the 400th block of 4th Street early Friday morning at approximately 3:13 a.m. The victim was taken to San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center Hospital and later flown to a Front Range hospital in critical condition, police said.

The Alamosa Police Department states, "This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time."

The Alamosa Police Department’s Investigations Division is actively working on the case. Anyone with information related to this incident or the individuals involved is urged to contact the Investigations Division and speak with Captain Brandon Bertsch or Lead Detective Jareb Aziz at 719-496-7016, 719-937-7840, or the Alamosa Police Department at 719-589-2548.

