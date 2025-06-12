WATCH: Colorado police identify suspect after finding 18 rabbits abandoned near dumpster

GOLDEN, Colo. (KRDO) – Eighteen rabbits were found by police left in cages by a dumpster in Jefferson County last month – and now, the person accused of abandoning them is facing 18 counts of animal cruelty.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said on May 10, officers discovered the domestic rabbits dumped behind a business off a frontage road in Golden.

Among the abandoned animals were two litters of babies, a few adult females and a single adult male, JCSO said.

“This isn’t how responsible pet ownership works, and it’s illegal,” the sheriff’s office said in a post to social media, asking the public for help tracking down the person responsible.

More than a month later, on June 12, JCSO announced that public tips had indeed helped them identify a suspect.

The sheriff's office said a 67-year-old man is now facing 18 misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty linked to the abandoned rabbits.

"With justice served, there are still some bunnies ready to go to new homes. If you’re ready to adopt, 4–5 bunnies are available at the Foothills Animal Shelter," JCSO said.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.