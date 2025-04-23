Mexico’s president hits back at US anti-immigration ads, calls them ‘discriminatory propaganda’

By Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says her government plans to ban advertisements from the US Department of Homeland Security, which have broadcast across the country in recent weeks and show Secretary Kristi Noem warning migrants not to enter the United States illegally.

In one 30-second ad, Noem is seen in a light purple suit saying: “If you are a criminal alien considering entering America illegally, don’t even think about it.”

She goes on to warn that if migrants break US laws, “We will hunt you down.”

Mexico’s president has denounced the adverts, which have aired in the middle of soccer matches and on primetime programming, as “discriminatory.”

On Tuesday, her government sent lawmakers reform proposals that would prohibit foreign governments from spreading what it considers political and ideological propaganda in the country.

“We do not agree with the discriminatory propaganda against the migrant population that has been broadcast on television, radio, and social media by the United States government,” Sheinbaum said.

When asked for comment on Mexico’s response, DHS said to CNN that its “ad campaign is working.”

“The data shows the world is hearing our message. Border crossings have reached the lowest ever recorded,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in an email. “Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, we have the most secure border in history.”

The US advertisements are part of a multimillion-dollar messaging campaign meant to deter illegal entry into the United States. The DHS says the videos are “hyper-targeted” at undocumented immigrants and would be distributed domestically and internationally on TV, radio, social media and through text messages.

In another series of adverts announced on Monday, Noem is seen telling undocumented immigrants to self-deport or face hefty fines, imprisonment and deportation.

She also claims the Trump administration has already deported tens of thousands of migrants, including some she says are accused of rape, murder and production of child pornography. CNN is unable to confirm Noem’s claims. Families of some deportees have previously told CNN that their loved ones had no criminal records.

Drawing the line at political ‘propaganda’

Sheinbaum argued this week that there’s precedent for such a ban, saying Mexico’s telecommunications law previously had an article barring domestic media from disseminating foreign political propaganda, but that the article was removed during a previous administration.

“I have requested an investigation into how that article was removed,” she said during her morning news conference on Monday. “But we think our sovereignty and respect for Mexico deserve reinserting that article into the law.”

The president of the Senate Gerardo Fernández Noroña said Tuesday that the upper house would fast-track Sheinbaum’s measure and send it to the Chamber of Deputies as soon as possible.

“I don’t think there is a single parliamentary group that opposes this reinstatement,” Fernández Noroña told reporters.

Sheinbaum insisted that Mexico would still allow countries to run ads that promote tourism and culture, but that it would draw the line at political “propaganda.”

“If any country in the world wants to promote itself in our country or we in another country, then there would be no problem. The problem is this propaganda from the government itself, in addition to acts that we consider discriminatory,” she said Tuesday.

Mexico’s anti-discrimination agency said it sent a letter to broadcasters last week, asking them to stop airing the TV spot.

“From our analysis, we have found that the spot contains a discriminatory message that violates human dignity and may encourage acts of rejection or violence against people on the move,” the letter from the National Council to Prevent Discrimination read.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Gerardo Lemos and Ana Melgar contributed to this report.