Brush fire contained northwest of Canon City; Investigation underway

UPDATE: The Canon City Fire Protection District said the fire has been 100 percent contained after burning 11 acres. No structures were lost, and the fire may have been human caused. An investigation has been ordered.

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Crews are battling a brush fire Monday afternoon in northwest Fremont County.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said multiple units have responded to the fire in the Tallahassee area off of County Road 21. One house has already been saved.

The FCSO first reported the fire around 4:30 p.m. and said it was 11 acres in size.

Tallahassee, Deer Mountain, Guffey Fire, Office of Emergency Management, and the Bureau of Land Management are currently on the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The FCSO said residents should not call 911 unless they have a life-threatening emergency.