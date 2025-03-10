CALM AND SLIGHTLY COOLER TUESDAY

Rest of Today: Calm and sunny with above average temps in the 60's to near 70°

TONIGHT: Calm winds and clear skies with overnight lows in the 30's

TOMORROW: Slightly cooler as a weak trough moves in dropping temps into the 50's to low 60s with a few spotty showers across the high country.

EXTENDED: Mild and dry on Wednesday with highs in the 60's. Thursday features warmer temps near 70° and elevated winds on Thursday ahead our next chance for snow and cooler temps arriving Friday.