CALM AND SLIGHTLY COOLER TUESDAY

Rest of Today: Calm and sunny with above average temps in the 60's to near 70°

TONIGHT: Calm winds and clear skies with overnight lows in the 30's

TOMORROW: Slightly cooler as a weak trough moves in dropping temps into the 50's to low 60s with a few spotty showers across the high country.

EXTENDED: Mild and dry on Wednesday with highs in the 60's. Thursday features warmer temps near 70° and elevated winds on Thursday ahead our next chance for snow and cooler temps arriving Friday.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

