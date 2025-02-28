Local military installations adjust social media to align with DoD instructions to remove DEI content

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Local military installations have begun to announce that they are adjusting their social media platforms in accordance with new executive orders and Department of Defense (DoD) instructions.

The new executive orders and DoD instructions pertain to the use of social media for public affairs purposes.

According to an announcement from the DoD, by March 5, 2025, all components must remove and archive DoD news articles, photos, and videos promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), including content related to critical race theory, gender ideology, and identity-based programs. It goes on to say that the Defense Media Activity (DMA) will support systematic content removal from DVIDS and AFPIMS platforms, but components remain responsible for ensuring compliance across all digital properties. The announcement also says a blanket public acknowledgment of content removal should be posted on social media and other platforms.

Both Fort Carson and Peterson & Schriever Space Force Base announced Friday, Feb. 28, that they are adjusting their social media content in compliance with DoD Instructions 5400.17. The Air Force Academy made its announcement the previous day.

