Denver Zoo mourns the loss of 24-year-old bird that had to be euthanized

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Captain America, a 24-year-old blue-streaked lory at the Denver Zoo, has passed away.

Officials with the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance made the announcement, reflecting on Captain America's time on Earth. He was the oldest bird in Lorikeet Adventure, the zoo's interactive exhibit where guests can hand-feed birds.

Source: Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

"Captain America was a standout from the moment he arrived at DZCA in 2002 as part of the first interactive public habitat in the Primate Panorama Forest Aviary," read a post by the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance on Facebook.

Zoo staff say Captain America was playful and sneaky. He frequently liked to steal cups of bird nectar from guests, but above all else loved to spend time with his girlfriend, Toothless.

Captain America began experiencing neurological issues which impacted his ability to perch and live comfortably. Zoo staff had to make the difficult decision to put him down after seeing how poorly his condition impacted his quality of life.

“Guests from all over would specifically come to visit Lorikeet Adventure, just to see our one and only blue-streaked lory, Captain America," said Animal Care Specialist Ashley S. "He spent most of his time with his girlfriend, Toothless. Preening each other, taking baths, playing. Within the last 6 months, Trey became a friend of both Toothless and Captain America, and Captain was able to spend his last few days at Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance being preened by his buddy, Trey."