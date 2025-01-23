Fountain PD arrests 64-year-old man on multiple charges of sexual exploitation of children

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested a 64-year-old man this week on multiple charges of sexual exploitation of children.

According to the FPD, 64-year-old Jonathan Rand Bolz was arrested following an investigation and is facing charges of sexual exploitation of children - distribution of material, and sexual exploitation of children - video, moving visual images, motion picture, both felonies.

Bolz is currently being held at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on a $10,000 bond, according to the FPD.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating any additional witnesses or victims who may have information pertaining to this case. If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Tori Smith at (719) 382-4288, or email at tsmith@fountainpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477, or the Fountain Police Department anonymous tip line at (719) 382-4200.