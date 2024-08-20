Jayden Daniels named as Washington Commanders starting quarterback

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — The Washington Commanders have officially named rookie Jayden Daniels as their starting quarterback for the 2024 NFL season.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner – who played college football at Arizona State and Louisiana State University (LSU) – was selected second overall in the 2024 Draft as the franchise hopes to usher in a new era of quarterback play and stability. Daniels is set to be the team’s eighth Week 1 starting QB in as many years.

“He’s ready and earned the right [to be the starter],” said Washington head coach Dan Quinn. “He’s really put in the work while being surrounded by some excellent teammates here.”

Nine-year veteran Marcus Mariota is also on the Washington roster, but as the offseason progressed, it seemed to become clearer that Daniels would be declared QB1.

Daniels is the second rookie QB to officially get the starting nod – No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams was announced as the Chicago Bears’ starter less than a month after the draft. The former Tigers star is set to play in his first regular season game on September 8 when the Commanders travel to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their 2024 opener.

“It’s just a blessing that [Quinn] and [general manager Adam Peters] trust me to go out there and lead the team, lead the franchise to hopefully win some games,” said the 23-year-old. “So big-ups to them, it’s a blessing, something I dreamed about as a kid, to be at this moment, to experience this moment.”

Daniels played his first three college seasons at Arizona State before transferring to LSU. He is fresh off an impressive 2023 campaign where he established himself as one of the nation’s top quarterback prospects and won the Heisman, awarded annually to the most outstanding college player.

Per the NFL, he is the third LSU player to win the award after Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow (2019) and Billy Cannon (1959). He is fourth all-time in passing yards at the school.

While he is a major threat to defenses through the air, Daniels is also known for his running ability and is the only player in NCAA D1 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) history to pass for 12,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards, per the Commanders.

His willingness to carry the ball has led to some concerns over his durability after taking some big hits at college, including one against Alabama in November that placed him in concussion protocol.

Daniels has impressed so far in limited preseason action. Over two games against the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins, he completed 12-of-15 passes for 123 yards and rushed for an additional 13.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.