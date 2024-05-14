Austrian court says convicted rapist Josef Fritzl can be moved to prison from psychiatric detention

BERLIN (AP) — An Austrian court has ruled that a man who kept his daughter captive for 24 years, raped her thousands of times and fathered seven children with her, can be moved from psychiatric detention to a regular prison. The decision on Monday follows a legal back-and-forth on Josef Fritzl’s future. The state court in Krems said Tuesday the 89-year-old can be moved as he no longer poses the kind of danger that requires keeping him in psychiatric detention. The decision was made based on a hearing with Fritzl as well as reports by forensic and psychiatric experts. The court said, however, that he can’t be released from detention altogether.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.