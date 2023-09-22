Rob Namnoum’s pick for player of the week: Mathias Price of Fountain-Fort Carson Danny Mata’s pick for player of the week: Caede Herrera of Pueblo South

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.