Michelin Guide Colorado lists nine recipients for the Big Gourmand award

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- The first edition of the Michelin Guide Colorado has just listed the nine recipients for the Bib Gourmand award, and they’re all in northern Colorado.

The Bib Gourmand recipients will be recognized on stage at Colorado’s Michelin Guide Ceremony on Tuesday, September 12, in Denver (invitation only).

According to Michelin, the Bib Gourmand award recognizes restaurants that offer a meal of good quality and at an even greater value.

Below is a list of the restaurants that feature eight different types of cuisines:

AJ’s Pit Bar-B-Q (Denver; Barbecue)

Ash’Kara (Denver; Israeli cuisine)

Basta (Boulder; Contemporary cuisine)

The Ginger Pig (Denver; Chinese cuisine)

Glo Noodle House (Denver; Ramen)

Hop Alley (Denver; Chinese cuisine)

La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal (Denver; Mexican cuisine)

Mister Oso (Denver; Latin American cuisine)

Tavernetta (Denver; Italian cuisine)

For a full list of the Bib Gourmand restaurants, visit the link here, or on the MICHELIN Guide mobile app immediately after the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony on Sept. 12.