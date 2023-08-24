CSPD: Suspect attempts armed robbery with gun stolen just minutes prior

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before 11 a.m. Thursday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a theft and assault in the 200 block of S. Circle Dr.

CSPD said a suspect had entered a vehicle and stole a handgun, holster, and cap. When the victim confronted the suspect, the suspect pointed the gun at the victim and left the scene in a black hatchback.

CSPD said the victim held on to the hatchback for a short distance as it drove away.

Shortly after this incident, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of S. Circle Dr. where the same suspect had taken a backpack from a second victim's vehicle. CSPD said that when this victim confronted the suspect, the suspect pointed the gun at the victim and fled again, but without the backpack.

CSPD said officers eventually located the black hatchback unoccupied with some of the first victim's belongings in it. The suspect(s) was not located.

If you have any information about these incidents, contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.