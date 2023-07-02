‘Incendiary devices’ found after motorcycle fire at Atlanta Police Academy parking deck, police say

By Claudia Dominguez, CNN

(CNN) — Atlanta police say “incendiary devices” were found after an overnight fire that burned several motorcycles at the department’s training academy early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a fire on a parking deck at the Atlanta Police Training Academy around 2 a.m. ET and found several motorcycles on fire, Atlanta Police Department Sgt. John Chafee told CNN.

“Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and after doing so they discovered incendiary devices,” Chafee said in an email.

Police didn’t provide details on the type of incendiary devices discovered or the extent of the damage to the motorcycles. It’s unclear what motivated the incidents. CNN has reached out to the department for more details.

About an hour before the fire, Atlanta police were called to the department’s Path Force Unit, where officers found three police vehicles with broken windows, according to a statement from Atlanta police spokesperson Chata Spikes.

The APD Path Force Unit is assigned to maintain the safety of the nearby paved walking and biking trail known as the BeltLine, according to the trail’s official website.

Both early Saturday incidents are under investigation and it’s unclear whether police believe they are related. Authorities have not provided information on suspects in either incident.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp called the incidents “attacks on public safety resources.”

“These attacks on public safety resources are outrageous and completely inexcusable. This planned destruction of property and attempted use of explosive devices put both lives and community assets in danger. Those are the tactics of organized criminals, not protestors, and supporters should ask themselves if they truly want to be associated with such radical and violent people,” Kemp said in a statement on Twitter.

