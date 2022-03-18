CSPD officer accused of kidnapping, child abuse, harassment

A Colorado Springs police officer was arrested Friday, accused of one felony and three misdemeanor offenses.

The department announced Friday evening that Shane Reed is charged with second degree kidnapping, along with child abuse, menacing, and harassment.

According the statement from CSPD, it was a separate investigation on March 9 that led to a subsequent investigation of Reed.

No additional details of the circumstances surrounding the charges were released.

Reed was assigned to the Stetson Hills patrol division in the northeast part of town and has been employed by CSPD since 2018.

He is now on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

The statement from CSPD included a comment from Interim Chief Adrian Vasquez.

“The Colorado Springs Police Department values the trust placed in our organization by the community, and we are committed to holding officers accountable who violate that trust. Today, CSPD Detectives arrested Officer Shane Reed for several serious charges to include one felony charge. While Officer Reed has the same presumption of innocence and due process rights as every person arrested, it is important that the Citizens of Colorado Springs know that their officers will be held accountable when their actions warrant it," he said.